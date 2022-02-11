This new realistic mobile game could well be the nice surprise of 2022

This year, Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy, another Harry Potter game under the Portkey Games label, will be released. Developed by Avalanche, the game had many glitches during its development, particularly due to JK Rowling’s public speaking. And for release this year, here’s a mobile game from China announcing its international release in 2022: Harry Potter: Magic Emerges.

A new Harry Potter game for mobile

Established in 2017, Portkey Games label is dedicated to the development of video games based around the universe of JK Rowling and has spawned several games including Harry Potter: Hogwarts Secret, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Harry Potter: Riddles and Spells and soon Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts heritage A game that is planned for PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series and should be released in 2022. Accompanying this anticipated release, Warner Bros. Games has just announced the arrival in Europe of Harry Potter: Magic Emerges, “a free multiplayer trading card and wizard dueling game with a blend of strategic roleplaying.”

A melting pot of genres coming to iOS and Android this year. No specific release date has been announced, but the publisher still invites interested gamers to visit the Harry Potter: Magic Emerge website and its Google Play page. What about iOS players? The site is not ready yet, but should be soon. In Harry Potter: Magic Emerges, players take on the role of a wizard or witch who has just been admitted to Hogwarts. A character to be personalized, who must then adapt to the everyday life of young wizards.

From shopping for school supplies in Diagon Alley to learning how to decide the Sorting Hat, assigning houses and training in the Dueling Club, players have plenty to keep them busy. The most famous spells from this iconic universe will be back, as will the magical creatures that make up JK Rowling’s bestiary. PvE, PvP, potions classes and other Quidditch matches make up the activities that players can participate in.

As with any good launch of a mobile game, a pre-registration desk is open. At each level, a reward is unlocked and offered to the players who added their stone to the building. The first level consists of a Nimbus 2000, Harry Potter’s famous broomstick. So, after an uplifting success in China, Harry Potter: Magic Emerges is launching internationally. It remains to be seen whether the trend will remain the same in Asia as well.

Are you planning to play it yourself? Try it? Don’t hesitate to reply to us via the comments section.