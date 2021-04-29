This new MCU hero can get Thanos into misery in no time

The Marvel Extended Universe continues to unfold, gradually introducing future monsters of power. The more time passes, the less the threat posed by the famous Thanos becomes. The Titan, who was once considered an impassable wall, sees its status relativized with the arrival of new challengers. We also learned a while back that he teamed up with the Avengers in the comics: however, anything is possible. Today we’re going to examine a protagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder, and find out in this article why he’s superior to Thanos – and therefore could give him a good slut!

Thor 4: The god of lightning joins the battle!

Thor: Love and Thunder is planned for 2022. Russell Crowe is confirmed as the almighty Zeus, god of thunder. If at the moment we do not know the extent to which the character is being exploited, it is still possible to create the rather impressive résumé of this main character of the deities. Zeus belongs to the race of Olympians. In addition, he is its leader and most powerful member – his husband even nicknamed him Skyfather. He shares similarities with his version of Greek mythology: god of thunder and wisdom and father of Hercules. An already beautiful track record that could undoubtedly make the owners of the 5 stars blush on their Pokémon trainer card.

the skills of Zeus in battle

Logically, the most powerful member of the Olympians should be able to defeat a “simple” Titan despite his absence during the events of Thanos – just like this MCU character who could have beat him if he had been there! In terms of statistics, Zeus has superhuman speed, agility, and strength. His reflexes and stamina are exceptional. He is also immortal and has the ability to regenerate himself. In addition, Zeus is able to generate astronomical amounts of electricity and literally hit his opponent with lightning.

In this sense, its destructive potential is particularly high. Zeus also uses energy manipulation to create dimensional portals and move around at will. He can also camouflage himself well, and his powers allow him to take all people, animals and even objects with him. After all, Zeus uses energy projection to protect or attack himself – which has allowed him to compete with Odin and Galactus, and even destroy entire galaxies. A pretty terrifying balance of skills, and one that would almost make Thanos look like a minor punch. It also informs us of the extent of future threats, starting with the main antagonist of the film: Gorr, the hunter of the gods, played by Christian Bale. Roll on 2022!