This new Kingsman trailer lets you walk to the cinema

The trailers fall off one by one. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, we discover the explosive new trailer for The King’s Man: First Mission, the spin-off of the Kingsman saga.

A very action packed trailer

With the adaptation of the comic strip of the same name by Mark Millar (Civil War, Superman: Red Son), director Matthew Vaughn laid the foundation for a new blockbuster saga in 2015 that is one of the most successful of the last ten years: Kingsman. Poppy and colorful, this resolutely British spy film was a perfect synthesis between an homage to the James Bond memorial and what the press described as “tarantinesque” madness. If its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle was less popular with audiences, it still had the merit of affirming the saga’s potential and Matthew Vaughn’s talent for not repeating itself from one movie to the next.

The desire to turn it into a powerful license is bubbling over with ideas. Between the continuation of the adventures of Eggsy and Harry Hart and a spin-off around the Statesmen (the American counterparts of the Kingsmen), the director and screenwriter does not lack ambition. But before they come true, Matthew Vaughn has gone through the pre-source phase with The King’s Man: First Mission, which will immerse us in the dawn of the coolest intelligence agency in cinema history.

The film was originally due to hit theaters in November 2019, had complicated distribution, and was postponed several times, first because of the Disney takeover of Fox, then because of the health crisis. It will finally be released on December 22nd, 2021. To formalize the date and most importantly, to revive the public’s interest, the production released a new trailer that is very focused on the action.

Fans of the saga will surely be happy to find all the ingredients that made up the salt of the first films: particularly well-filmed action scenes, very charismatic characters and a British humor that should make the audience laugh.

As a reminder, The King’s Man: First Mission plunges us into the heart of the First World War. When the world is on the verge of collapse, a group of individuals decide to create the Kingsman Intelligence Agency. Several historical figures will have their meaning in the film: Rasputin, Nicolas II, Guillaume II, George V, etc.

In terms of cast, we love to discover the legendary Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, Skyfall) in the role of Orlando, Duke of Oxford, and Rhys Ifans in the role of Rasputin. Gemma Arterton (A Happy Woman), Tom Hollander (Fluch der Karibik, Taboo), Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds, Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator, The Island), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Crown) , Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Tenet) and Stanley Tucci (Lovely Bones, Hunger Games).