This new image shows a place that is still unknown to Pandora

The Avatar 2 film is more awaited than ever by fans of the first film, who are always on the lookout for the latest news on the subject. Yesterday, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau agreed to post an exclusive picture on his Instagram page that shows us a place that is still unknown to Pandora. It didn’t take longer for the fans to be enthusiastic from the very beginning.

Upcoming Avatar Movies

Filming for Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 officially began on September 25, 2017. So when do we have the chance to find out? Well, after a re-schedule, Avatar 2 was unfortunately pushed back for a full year from December 17, 2021 to December 22, 2022. While Avatar 3 was pushed back from December 22, 2023 to December 2024, Avatar 4 is seen as expected two years later on December 18, 2026.

As for Avatar 5, we’ll have to wait until December 22nd, 2028 to see it. Be careful, however, that Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 must achieve the hoped-for success for the next work to see the light of day, as director James Cameron wishes.

In the cast of the next opus we already count Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement and Oona Chaplin. Returning cast members also include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver. To know more about casting, you know we dedicated a previous article to it. Regarding the scenario, Avatar 2 has a family of Na’Vis discovered while their planet is still facing an economic war between the locals and a people from afar. The next installments should also present us with a generational saga that focuses on the family.

The brand new image of Jon Landau

Producer Jon Landau brought a whole new concept art to Avatar fans, which will be used in James Cameron’s long-running Avatar sequels. Created by concept artist Jonathan Bach, this illustration gives us a first look at Metkayina Village, one of Pandora’s amazing new locations for fans to explore in future films:

Jon Landau explains in the caption:

This is just one of the many incredible images he (Jonathan Bach) and the rest of our art department created for the Avatar sequels. Thank you to everyone who participated in the design and production!

Nothing to say, Jon Landau knows how to teaser his future work the way it should! With this first picture of the Metkayina village, we are absolutely certain that everything has been thought out to make the Pandora ecosystems look more beautiful than ever to us.