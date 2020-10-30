This new horror game is a must for a good night of horror

A perfect game for Halloween is released this Friday October 30th. With its late mix of Until Dawn and Man of Medan, this game is none other than the latest from the Supermassive Games studios. A narrative experience from The Dark Pictures’ anthology saga that should make you cringe before Halloween.

Horror is here for Halloween

Called The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the title takes you to the side of the abandoned town of Little Hope. Four students and their teacher are trapped there, isolated from civilization. The small group is confronted with nightmarish visions that pursue them relentlessly through a mysterious thick haze.

The unfortunate who desperately want to flee also have to face demons, reliving events from the past. The trial of the witches of Andover, a city with a macabre history, the memories are of course not very happy. As if until dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope confronts the players with life and death situations, but also with difficult dilemmas.

It is up to you to make the right decisions to keep your characters alive. A story that can be completed in a number of ways and that offers some replayability of this narrative title. Note that this story can be played with multiple people thanks to a shared story mode. A game that can therefore be played together both locally and remotely.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is out now on PC via Steam, PS4 and Xbox One.