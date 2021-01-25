This new exclusivity will make you want to bring out your console

The Game Boy was the first console for many gamers born in the 90s. The legend of Zelda, Mario Bros. or Pokémon ended up there through essential works, enough to mark the ghosts even decades later. A Kickstarter project recently attracted attention for its qualities and, most importantly, the nostalgia it exudes. A game that will make you want to bring out your Game Boy.

an already funded project

This new game called “The Shapeshifter” has taken the helm of Kickstarter for funding. This title was created by a unique developer named Dana Punch and funded in just 12 hours. This Spaniard asked for € 6,000 which at the time of this writing will raise nearly € 25,400. In love with the Game Boy since childhood, Punch has not failed to honor this legendary console in recent years by developing and publishing no less than 5 games. They are mainly available in physical versions and have enabled the developer to make a name for herself in this special environment.

She regards The Shapeshifter as “her most ambitious project”, a game that will take place in “a fantasy world in a real universe”. Players take on the role of a character named Elliot, an ordinary character who decides to spend the weekend with friends in the mountains. Problem: While Elliot falls asleep outside by a campfire, the night cold wakes him up unless it was a cry of pain. He decides to leave the camp and eventually meets an elf who entrusts him with an unusual mission: to save his world, which was struck by the fate of a wizard.

To do this, Elliot inherits an interesting power: the ability to transform into any animal he touches. Land, water or even air animals that allow you to discover this fantastic world from a new perspective. A game with a lifespan of over 3 hours that contains a total of 5 chapters. Compared to its previous games, Punch plans major improvements such as the ability to save the game, animated graphics, or a higher quality cassette.

In terms of objectives, since the € 21,000 has been exceeded, The Shapeshifter will have two additional chapters as well as a special reward for the first 10 who find a specific Easter egg. The curious have the opportunity to receive the studio’s next game for free. When the € 30,000 is reached, the lots contain numbered collectibles as well as additional high-quality protection for the physical versions. As soon as the threshold of € 40,000 is reached, a port on NES 8bit is planned. At the time of writing, only 15 of the original 100 cartridges are still available. A physical version is available for € 80 and will be shipped next May. If you prefer the digital version, it will only cost you a small € 10. A project that can be found right there.