This new duo promises to be as tragic as Obi-Wan’s and Anakin’s

While not free from flaws, the Star Wars prelogy has deeply impressed fans of the saga, especially the duo of main characters, young Anakin Skywalker, future Darth Vader and his master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Friends became enemies, their relationship is one of the most tragic in the saga. And it could very well be that another duo of the same type will appear in the saga thanks to Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures. Explanations.

The ambition of the project

Since the release of the Stars Wars: The High Republic series of books and comics, we’ve learned more and more about the vast universe that represents the Star Wars franchise. And we can say that the beginning of the year was full of discoveries: between the introduction of new great Jedi Masters, the interruption of an unprecedented lightsaber, or the appearance of characters of a whole new breed, we can say that the news is around the year franchise has been pretty hectic lately. With the preview of the next installment in the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures series published by IDW Publishing, it is possible that we will relive one of the saga’s cult scenes.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures was released in the USA in February 2021. This comic series takes place 200 years before the start of the first episode, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Star Wars: Last Shot, screenwriter Daniel José Older, along with cartoonist Harvey Tolibao and colorist Rebecca Nalty, narrates the heyday of the republic and offers a unique perspective on the moments when fans see the Star Wars timeline for all ages will enjoy it.

In the comics, the Jedi have managed to maintain peace across the galaxy for many years, but the arrival of a powerful new adversary, the Nihil threatens to end everything. From now on, Master Yoda’s group of young Padawans must protect the Republic while learning what is necessary so that one day they can become powerful Jedi.

“I’m thrilled to be able to tell this epic story of the Padawans as the galaxy around them changes dramatically and dangers lurk in every corner. Working on the High Republic was a dream come true and seeing this world go through Bringing the brilliant to life Harvey Tolibao’s art is one of the highlights of my career. I can’t wait for fans to see what we’re up to, “said Older.

“Star Wars has always been a part of my life and was my first big project when I started my career on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in 2006,” said Tolibao. “It’s great to be part of the High Republic crew and to work with great screenwriter Daniel, editors Elizabeth Brei and Riley Farmer, and Lucasfilm. It’s a dream come true.”

Daniel, Harvey and Rebecca made a really exciting comic series for fans of all ages. With two stories centered around the heroic Jedi and sinister Nihil, The High Republic Adventures has it all: a diverse group of young people. Padawans find themselves blown away by the events, lightsaber action, mysterious new bad guys, more lightsaber action, and Master Yoda, all in only the first two editions that came out. Miss you. “said Michael Siglain, Creative Director of Lucasfilm Publishing.

The Adventures of the Haute République, published by Panini Comics in France, should appear from autumn 2021.

Has history repeated itself?

The preview of the next installment of The High Republic Adventures # 4, which will be released in the US in May 2021, shows a scene that seems ordinary on its own, but becomes quite menacing compared to a disagreement between Yoda and Obi -Wan Kenobi will report on Anakin Skywalker 200 years later. Padawan Lula Talisola is then unofficially seen training young recruit Zeen Mrala, a Force user, even after Yoda and other Jedi Masters decided that, like Anakin, she was far too old to be an apprentice. Of course, it is obvious that the rules on this and other issues are much looser than two centuries later, since Lula is obviously not trying to hide her actions from her superiors.

However, the reader cannot help but feel a little anxious while viewing this scene for two reasons. Firstly, Zeen has already proven that she looks very similar to Anakin as she is also an older child who has never had an education and yet has incredible powers, just as Anakin had a high midi rate. Chlorian when Qui-Gon Jinn found him on Tatooine.

Second, if Obi-Wan, who officially began training Anakin as a Jedi Knight and later a Jedi Master, still failed, what could be the result of Lula’s training for Zeen? Especially since the lessons she gives him seem relatively partial and sporadic and yet take place at a crucial stage in Zeen’s life. All of this while Lula herself is still just a padawan and therefore, by definition, has limited knowledge of power.

Yoda proved he was right to question Obi-Wan Kenobi and fear Anakin during the famous trilogy, and the situation was better than Zeen’s current situation during the High Republic era. Imagine what the Yoda of the future would have thought about what was going on just two centuries ago?