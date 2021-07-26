This new documentary tells the story of Pimba music (and premieres on July 31st)

Emanuel, Quim Barreiros, Toy, Ágata, Rosinha and Herman José will take part in this RTP project.

You will end the night dancing in the living room.

It is true that almost everyone who crosses Portugal comes into contact with one of the most Portuguese musical styles ever. We’re not talking about fado, we’re talking about pimba music. From village festivals to music on the radio to television programs, we all know the genre of music, which is an authentic cultural phenomenon. Now RTP will publish a documentary that tells the story behind these artists and songs.

“O Pimba é Nosso” answers several questions: “Is there Pimba music?”; “If so, when was it born?” or even “How can we define the limits of pimba music?”

To find answers to these questions, the documentary will feature testimony from several of the major names in this popular style, such as Emanuel, Ágata, Toy, Quim Barreiros, and Rosinha. We can also expect the participation of Herman José.

The documentary premieres on July 31st at 10:30 pm on RTP1, a choice that is a clear reference to “O Melhor Dia Para Casar” by Quim Barreiros.