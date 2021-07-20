This new deal will put a little more end to the media timeline

While the government recently revamped its media timeline to make it easier to record movies on SVOD platforms, another small revolution has just occurred. On Monday July 19, TF1 announced the signing of an agreement with French cinema that allows flexibility in the distribution of films.

A first step

TF1 has just signed an agreement with several professional associations committed to providing financial support to French cinema. With a mandatory contribution of 3.2% to 3.5% of its net sales, the group, which consists of its four current channels (TF1, TMC, TFX and TF1 Séries Films), can replay films for seven days.

By acquiring the broadcasting rights before shooting begins, TF1 actually contributes to the financing of the films. The new agreement between TF1 and representatives of the cinema industry therefore enables the group to acquire the replay rights to pre-financed films. Thus, the TF1 group can offer these films for seven days with a maximum of 10 films at the same time, which on average corresponds to the number of films that are broadcast each week by the various channels. Additionally, a pre-ordered film has the option of two shows over a 30-day period and only one can air prime time.

In a press release, the TF1 Group explains:

“This balanced agreement is part of the transformation of our ecosystem and the ongoing modernization of our regulatory framework (…) It also reflects the relationship of trust that binds the TF1 Group and the world of cinema, its commitment to French and European filmmaking in to support all its diversity “.

Until recently, Arte and France Télévisions were the only free channels that replayed films for seven days after they were broadcast. Today TF1 and all channels in the group also offer this possibility. Note, however, that unlike France TV or Arte, which offer films for free, the films from the TF1 group will only be available through “their digital services with paid access”. The group has not yet determined which services are involved. This could affect the premium replay for subscribers to Internet boxes, the video-on-demand service Salto or another platform that does not yet exist.

Finally, note that the agreement signed between the TF1 group and French cinema won’t come into force for a few years. In the meantime, you can always consult our full media chronology file to understand this French peculiarity.