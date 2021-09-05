This new book only contains recipes inspired by the core benefit of “friends”

This new book only contains recipes inspired by the core benefit of “friends”

The new book that only contains recipes inspired by the Central Perk of Friends

It will be released on Amazon in the US in October, but you can order it for Portugal now. Just good news.

There are 50 recipes you can make.

Central Perk is one of the most popular “Friends” scenarios. There is hardly an episode in the series in which the protagonists are not sitting on the couch while they order a drink or something to accompany them. At home, you can already make some of the suggestions that were served in the series. All you have to do is follow all the steps in the new book inspired by this mythical cafe.

It’s called “Friends: The Official Central Perk Cookbook” and will be released on October 5th. It is available from Amazon and delivers to Portugal. It costs 17.66 euros and consists of 50 recipes inspired by the hit series that premiered in the 1990s.

Smoked Gouda Breakfast Sandwich, New York Cheesecake Squares, and Apple Chai Milk Tea Cupcakes are just a few of the suggestions you can try. The book also brings together some vivid pictures, some photos from the series and of course quotes that the biggest fans are sure to know.

The book was written by Kara Mickelson and is part of the official “Friends” product line. It ranks first among orders on Amazon in the new category.

Whilst waiting for the book to be delivered, you can always catch the actors meeting on HBO. It has been available on the platform since the end of May. It features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and many other guests.

The series debuted in 1994, spanned more than 230 episodes, and won six Emmys.

It costs € 17.66.