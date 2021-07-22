This new attraction will make you visit this iconic Hogwarts site

The Warner Bros studios have just announced that a new Harry Potter attraction will soon see the light of day in England and that you can discover this cult haunt of the franchise.

A magical experience

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment has partnered with Thinkwell to create the newest Harry Potter attraction, which will open to the public this fall. Based at Arley Hall in Cheshire, UK, the new attraction takes you to one of the most iconic spots in the world of the little wizard in glasses.

Introduced in the first year, the Forbidden Forest is a place full of magical creatures, but also hostile and dangerous creatures. Harry, Ron, and Hermione went there many times while studying at Hogwarts School of Magic. There you will meet in particular unicorns, giant spiders ruled by Aragog, the Hypogriff Buck, Sombrals, these creatures that pull Carioles, Harry pushes back one hundred Dementors in the 3rd century and also sees the dragons of one of the events of the Goblet of Fire. The Forbidden Forest is a cult place in the Harry Potter universe and you will soon be able to visit it.

The new attraction from Warner Bros and Thinkwell therefore offers to discover the Forbidden Forest at nightfall. Visitors can follow a marked path in the heart of the forest and observe magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films throughout the walk. With a decor faithful to the Harry Potter universe, the Forbidden Forest comes to life thanks to sounds, lights and special effects for an even more magical immersion.

The attraction, designed by award-winning set designers, takes place in the woods of Arley Hall and Gardens, south of Manchester. Starting at £ 19 or around € 22, the Forbidden Forest will take anywhere from 1 hour to 1 hour 30 minutes. The course, which takes place in the open air and in the dark, can be done with the family, in fact the attraction is accessible to all ages. Note that upon arrival in the village, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food and drink options.

