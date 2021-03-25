This new anime, released today, is already causing a stir on the platform

Anime is gaining traction on the Netflix platform. After the success of The Great Pretender and the online release of the first three seasons of Attack on Titan (among others), the Netflix platform seems to know how to keep anime lovers out. This Thursday, March 25th, 2021, there is not only a global failure of the Facebook services, but also good news! Netflix just released a brand new anime that is already getting a lot of attention.

The platform’s new anime

The brand new anime revealed by the platform is an anime adapted from a video game: Dota Dragon’s Blood. Volume 1, consisting of eight episodes, was uploaded by Netflix today. This anime is based on the world of the famous MOBA Dota 2 and was produced in collaboration with Valve. Behind this series is MIR, the South Korean studio whose work has been admired for works such as Voltron, the legendary Defender and Kipo and the Age of Animonsters. It was developed by Ashley Miller.

What is the summary of the series? We will follow the adventures of Davion, the famous Dragon Knight who is determined to rid the world of the scourge that is slowly consuming it. During his adventures, Davion encounters a legendary Eldwurn of utterly excessive power and the noble Princess Mirana, who must complete a secret mission. Davion was immediately involved in a number of major events.

Is it worth examining Dota Dragonborn?

According to Ashley Edward Miller, the show’s showrunner:

Fans will love the way we envisioned the DOTA 2 universe and woven an epic, emotional, adult story around some of their favorite characters. Film animation, acting and music are on a new level and I am grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.

The first voters gave the animated series an excellent rating, which has so far achieved 9.3 / 10 points on IMDb. Many internet users have already rushed to the platform to judge this adaptation in the anime for themselves. And you, on your side, are you planning to watch Dota Dragon’s Blood on Netflix? We let you answer our survey as well as in the comment area! And don’t forget that in turn, Riot Games is also working on an adaptation of the League of Legends universe to create a new animated series called Arcane.