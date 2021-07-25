This Netflix top 10 series is the most comprehensive of all time

“Atypical”: Netflix hit series that is one of the most comprehensive of all time

The story centers on a character with autism, something that is pretty advanced in Hollywood in and of itself. There are also LGBT novels.

Hollywood is increasingly moving towards an inclusive world thanks to various productions that challenge and break through barriers that we often thought were unbreakable. Just recently something unprecedented happened in the industry: Mj Rodriguez – a transsexual actress – was nominated for one of the best Emmys categories of “Best Actress in a Drama Series” thanks to her role in “Pose”.

Hollywood not only tells stories about LGBTQIA + people, but also about people with disabilities. In addition to the topic of bisexuality, “Atypical” follows the life of a young person on the autism spectrum and addresses topics that are normal in the lives of these people without mocking them.

Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is the main character of the series, an autistic young man who is completely fascinated by penguins and often finds himself in ridiculous situations in a world that is not yet suitable for people like him. This represents all people who feel different from the rest of the world.

Last season, Sam Gardner tried to figure out and plan his future, including plans to study, which according to a study by the College Autism Network, 60 percent of American students with autism do not, who never end up graduate.

Keir’s character has several defense mechanisms and manners that are typical for many people in this spectrum: hide in isolated places and withdraw from the world when stressed and pull your own hair out unnoticed when you feel uncomfortable. One of the factors that makes this series one of the most comprehensive is the fact that any supporting characters with autism or some other type of disability are actually played by actors with the same problems.

“Every season we hire people with autism to work in front of and behind the camera. We audition actors with disabilities, even if the character is not described as disabled. We are working on creating an integrative environment in all aspects, ”reveals Robia Rashid, the series creator.

“Atypical” not only represents people with autism, but also represents everyone whose sexuality is still a mystery to them. This element is catalyzed in the character of Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine), who has known each other since the first season of the series. For example, at the beginning of the series, she dated Evan (Graham Rogers) who she thought would stay with her for a lifetime.

However, when he goes to a private school thanks to his talent for running, Casey meets a girl, Izzie (Fivel Stewart). After several episodes in which he wonders what his feelings would be for Izzie and what his future with Evan would be, Casey ends up with the girl and considers himself bisexual.

The fourth and final season of the series has already debuted on Netflix and, like the previous ones, will haunt Sam’s life in such a different world as Casey and Izzie’s relationship soars to new heights.