This Netflix movie will surprise you at the 2022 ceremony

For this 79th edition of the Golden Globes, the focus was on security as the ceremony was held in secret, with no audience, no stars, and no radio. Even so, the prizes are awarded, and if HBO is required for series, Netflix follows suit on movie rewards, with that prize providing the surprise.

A special edition

Every year, the Golden Globes 2022 award the best series and films of the year. Last year, The Crown series marched in the ceremony and won no fewer than 4 trophies, symbolizing Netflix’s dominance in the market. On the film side, it was Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland (The Eternals) who delighted the statuette.

For this 79th edition, the framework was adapted to the current health situation, without an audience, without a presenter, but without television broadcasting and thus without the usual high mass. The winners of the various categories were announced through a tweet.

Best Dramatic Film

Netflix rubbed their hands again during the verdict, as Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog was sacred. This western drama, which brings together Kirsten Dunst and an inhabited Benedict Cumerbatch, kicked off on the streaming platform on November 11th and wins in particular ahead of Denis Villeneuves Dune. The Power of The Dog also won awards for Best Director (Jane Campion) and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Best comedy or musical

West Side Story, the remake of the legendary 1961 musical directed by Steven Spielberg, won the award for Best Comedy or Best Musical. The film also won Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress for Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, respectively.

Here is the full list of films

Best Drama: Die Macht des Hundes Best Comedy or Musical: West Side Story Best Director: Jane Campion, Die Macht des Hundes Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, As Ricardo’s Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, King Richard Best Actress in a comedy or a musical: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story Best Actor in a Comedy or a Musical: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story McPhee, The Power of the Dog Bester Foreign film: Drive My Car Best animation film: Encanto Best script: Belfast Best soundtrack: Dune – Hans Zimmer Best original song: No Time to Die from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

The series

As for the series, it’s HBO and Succession that go with the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Series, but also those for Best Actor (Jeremy Strong) and Best Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook).

Squid Game was able to console itself with the award for best supporting actor in a series for O Yeong-su, the performer of Oh Il-nam, alias number 001 and organizer of the death games. HBO is the series’ big winner as the platform is indispensable even in the best comic or musical series with hacks category.

Here is the full list of the series

Best Drama Series: Succession Best Comedy or Musical Series: Hacks Best Mini-Series: The Underground Railroad Best Actress in a Drama Series: Mj Rodriguez, Pose Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series: Jean Smart, Hacks Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Best Actress in a Miniseries: Kate Winslet, mare of Easttown Best Actor in a Miniseries: Michael Keaton, Dopesick Best Supporting Actress in a Series: Sarah Snook, Succession. Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series: O Yeong-su, Squid Game