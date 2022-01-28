This Nanocell 4K UHD TV just fell below 450 euros at the winter sale

If you’re looking for an extra TV or don’t have too much space at home, you’ll find a great deal on a LG TV here. This is the 43NANO77 model, which offers excellent display quality.

LG 43NANO77: A nanocell TV at a low price, for a top picture

You don’t necessarily have to spend a lot of money to get a good television, and we’re going to prove that to you once again with this great campaign.

The LG 43NANO77 has a panel with a diagonal of 43 inches, i.e. about 108 cm, with a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The latter uses the brand’s Nanocell technology to offer very good image quality. You should also know that it is HDR10 and HLG compatible for excellent contrast and very good brightness. What’s more, LG ThinQ’s artificial intelligence is there to optimize all of that.

This TV is of the connected type, which means that thanks to its WebOS operating system, as well as its WiFi connectivity, you can use the Internet but also many available applications (Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Molotov, Youtube, …).

As for the price, the LG 43NANO77 currently costs only 449.99 euros, while at 549 euros it is even cheaper than the previous promotion. And if you have a latest generation Blu-ray player or console, we also have a 9-movie Tim Burton box set on sale for just £30.

3 reasons to succumb

Nanocell technologyHDR10 HLG compatibilityAbility to install apps via webOS

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.