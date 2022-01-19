this mysterious project that will mix Back to the Future and Alien

While the Moon Knight series is set to land in late March, its creator, Jeremy Slater, is already teasing a new project. And he won’t be alone at the helm of this film that promises us a crazy universe inspired by both aliens and Back to the Future.

First information leaving the mystery

The year 2022 promises to be promising for movie fans, but Sony is already looking ahead. In fact, the company is already working on a new feature film project called Thread and announced who would be in charge of it. On one side we have the creator of the Disney+ Moon Knight series, Jeremy Slater, while on the other we have the producer James Wan, famous for his work on many horror movies (Saw, Conjuring, Annabelle…).

The first will handle the scriptwriting for the project and production, while the second will be joined by Michael Clear on the production. Judson Scott and Melissa Russel will executive produce. This information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt pending formalization, but the information submitted by Deadline appears to come from reliable internal sources.

The meeting of two cult works, a risky bet?

But why tell you about this project that we know – little or nothing – for the time being? Simply because the description that Deadline’s sources would have made of it has something that piques our curiosity. In fact, Thread, which would be just beginning its development, could be defined as “Back to the Future”. [qui] meets alien”.

Suffice it to say that the idea of ​​two mythical works of pop culture meeting is enough to both excite and intrigue. Because if the proposal is attractive at first glance, we’ll have to wait and see what it shows on screen, since to be honest, a priori the universes of Alien and Back to the Future don’t have much in common.

In short, it’s difficult to draw any firm conclusions or have any concrete idea of ​​what to expect with Thread given the little information that’s been revealed about it. Nevertheless, thanks to a single statement, Sony has already managed to pull off a major publicity stunt. Enough then to gently fuel the hype, but the feature film is now expected at the turn and has an interest in living up to the occasion!