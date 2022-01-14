This must-see science fiction film starring Hugh Jackman is entitled to a series of its own

2022 is sure to be full of surprises with highly anticipated series on Disney + like Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. And a new announcement has just added an essential science fiction film to the platform’s future catalog, which will have its own series.

A sci-fi classic + picked up by dISNEY

The Disney + platform is reportedly in the early stages of developing an adaptation for the film Real Steel (the name of which is based on the short story Steel by author Richard Matheson). Hugh Jackman played Charlie Kenton in the 2011 film Real Steel, in which he played a former boxer who, together with his son, salvages, repairs and uses an abandoned combat robot at boxing tournaments.

As far as we are currently aware, Real Steel director Shawn Levy is also said to be executive producer. The other executive producers are Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke of Compari Entertainment. We also know that Angry Films’ Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy will be working on the series. 20. Television will produce the series.

And on the side of the other actors?

The other actors in the movie Real Steel were Dakota Goyo (Max Kenton), Evangeline Lilly (Bailey Tallet), Anthony Mackie (Finn), Olga Fonda (Farra Lemkova) and Karl Yune (Tak Mashido). While the film wasn’t a huge box-office hit when it was released, it became a worldwide hit with just under $ 300 million in sales and a budget of around $ 110 million.

In 2011, discussions began about the film’s succession, with Shawn Levy discussing the possibility of bringing Hugh Jackman back. Recently the director stated:

That has been on my mind and in conversation a lot lately. Maybe it’s because when Netflix started streaming during the lockdown, it became one of their hottest and most watched titles. Which made us, Hugh and I, talk again about that love for Real Steel. We realized that we love him too. We have always loved him so much. It’s one of those times never to say never even when it feels like time has passed. It feels like the love of the fans and the audience hasn’t gone away. So who knows?

Last October, Real Steel celebrated its 10th birthday, and Evangeline Lilly spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a possible Levy sequel. She says, “Actually, yes, we spoke recently.” A phrase that indicates a possible return of the actress to the series.

As for you, want to discover a Real Steel series on Disney +? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section! And if you’re looking for a program to watch on Disney + in early 2022, we have the best programs for you in our previous article.