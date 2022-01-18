this moving declaration of love from Andrew Garfield to Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield is definitely full of praise for Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. The actor has a real crush on their relationship and doesn’t fail to remind himself of it in various interviews whenever he can.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The relationship between Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland

In a previous interview with People, Andrew Garfield, who starred alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, endorsed his co-star for the Oscars host job, saying:

Tom is really charismatic and a really great performer and actor and I think he would be a great host at the Oscars. I think it would be absolutely awesome. And I would certainly be curious to see how he would behave as an emcee. He’s so charming, he’s such a showman and he’s an actor who can sing and dance. I’m very, very confident for him.

We know that Andrew Garfield loved acting with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland and he doesn’t hesitate to confess all his love to the two actors.

Andrew Garfield wants more

Starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home left an indelible memory for Andrew Garfield, and the actor now has a special wish: to do more Spider-Man movies with his Spider-Man “brothers” Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. In a new interview, Andrew Garfield spoke about his experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home and said:

I would really like to continue working with Tobey and Tom. I think that kind of dynamic between three brothers is so…I don’t know, juicy, awesome.

Aside from Andrew Garfield using the very strong term “brothers” to characterize his co-stars, this sentiment is also shared by many Marvel fans after seeing Peter 1 (Tom Holland), Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) reunited on screen in the MCU.

The actor previously said playing Peter Parker again was a cathartic experience and allowed him to close a chapter. However, the actor seems determined to write a new page with his “brothers” Spider-Man, who lied better than anyone during the promotion of No Way Home, and has stated that he is not part of the cast.

This declaration certainly echoes a previous love declaration from Andrew Garfield, who had revealed on behalf of Variety:

There’s a line I improvised in the movie while watching it [Holland et Maguire], and I tell them that I love them. Only I loved her.

Andrew Garfield therefore hopes to recapture this “three brothers” dynamic on screen as soon as possible, stating that he doesn’t want a future without them. The deeply touching actor is also at the center of new rumors at this moment, stating that if Andrew Garfield were to return for an already-announced film in the MCU, it would be for the movie Morbius.

And you, do you think Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield should be in future Marvel productions now? We’ll let you answer this question via our poll and via our comments section!