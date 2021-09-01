This movie character is not dead, contrary to what everyone thought

The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters on July 28, 2021, is a film directed by James Gunn and produced by DC Films. At a promotional event for the film, the director announced that a character everyone believed to be dead does not ultimately exist.

Inspired by the John Ostrander comic, The Suicide Squad follows a gang of criminals incarcerated in Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death toll, when they are charged with a suicide squad in Corto Maltese. Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is responsible for recruiting newcomers to Task Force X under Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman).

The rookies include Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and TDK (Nathan Fillon), not to mention the famous Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). This new team of maddened villains, armed to the teeth, is sent on a suicide mission of search and destruction.

Shocking announcement

The director himself announced the amazing news during a virtual “watch party”. The event allowed fans to ask the director and actors all of their questions via Twitter. In a tweet, James Gunn invited fans to look at an important detail during what is believed to be the death of TDK, aka The Detachable Kid.

Important to note, if you’re looking at the signals of life on the TDK communications hub, is not dead. @NathanFillion #TSSWatchParty

August 31, 2021

“It’s important to note that if you look at the vital signals on the monitors, TDK isn’t dead.”

So the director revealed that TDK wasn’t dead as everyone thought, but he’s alive and well.

Regardless, the actor who plays TDK, Nathan Fillion, responded to the director’s tweet, and his response speaks volumes about his infatuation with his character’s sequel:

I noticed that very loudly when I saw it in the theater. Sorry again for the inconvenience. #TSSWatchParty https://t.co/NcpmMGKIVe

August 31, 2021

“I noticed it very loudly when I saw it in the cinema. Sorry again for the inconvenience.”

The Detachable Kid is able to loosen its limbs and control them remotely. In the film, he uses his power to beat soldiers when his team has just arrived on the island. His ability is not very effective, and he quickly finds himself with bullet-riddled arms.

The peacemaker series

During The Suicide Squad Watch Party, a user asked James Gunn which actors would be in the Peacemaker series, which airs on HBO Max. The director named three actors and teased a potential fourth actor, and Nathan Fillion might just be that fourth person.

Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos and, well, maybe another #TSSWatchParty https://t.co/e2p2sIvkhE

August 31, 2021

“Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, and, well, why not another.”

The director’s reaction sparked a lot of rumor and speculation among fans, including a possible role for TDK in the Peacemaker series. It wouldn’t be the first collaboration between the actor and director who worked on multiple projects, including Slither or Nathan Fillion starring.

Peacemaker is set to be out in January 2022 and will play with John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad and Nhut Le. If this article interested you, you will surely love to hear how Netflix trolled the crew of The Suicide Squad on the occasion of the movie’s theatrical release.