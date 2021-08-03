This monstrous gaming laptop PC with its RTX 3070 is on flash sale

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming laptop that will run your favorite games smoothly, the Alienware M15 R4 is here. The latter is in the flash sale with a discount of over 800 euros.

Alienware M15 R4: a monster of power

The Alienware M15 R4 laptop PC doesn’t have to envy the competition, because it has a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it offers an exceptional refresh rate of 300 Hz.

The display on this model is exceptional, as is what’s under the backlit keyboard:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10870H clocked from 2.2 to 5 GHz RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB dedicated memory Storage: 512 GB SSD

As can be seen, the Alienware M15 R4 is a reindeer and you won’t have any problems playing your favorite games in ULTRA mode. This laptop pc will leave you at peace for a few years.

Normally marketed for € 2,999.99, this flash sale benefits from an immediate € 810 discount that allows you to touch it for € 2,189.99. And to store your data, movies, series, music, games, here’s another great plan for a 4TB external hard drive for under $ 100.

3 good reasons to crack

Performance of the RTX 3070 and Core i7 high-end and premium models Big reduction

