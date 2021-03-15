This Monday there are discounts of up to 50% on Fnac books

There are discounts between 20 and 50 percent. You only have this March 15th to enjoy it.

Portugalk started guessing this Monday, March 15th, but as we know it will be a long time before we get back to normal. So it pays to stay vigilant about what is going on online.

If you’re looking to renovate the shelves with new readings, this Monday has a great opportunity to do it without your wallet having to protest. Fnac has a book fair that takes place entirely online.

There are discounts between 20 and 50 percent. And be warned: discounts apply to all types of books, including news and even pre-sales. This means that this can be a good opportunity to get one of the novelties in the world of books at a discount.