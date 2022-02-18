This modern looking QLED TV benefits from a €300 reduction

With The Frame, Samsung has developed a range of televisions that blend perfectly with the decoration in the form of a table. Now we have the Serif, which works in the same way but with a foot that allows us to avoid investing in furniture. Today exactly one of these models benefits from a very nice reduction.

Samsung The Serif: a QLED TV that goes unnoticed

The Samsung The Serif, which is currently available for EUR 999.99 instead of EUR 1299.99, could appeal with its concept thanks to the EUR 300 immediate discount.

This TV is equipped with a 49 inch QLED panel or approx. 124 cm and a 4K UHD resolution. The latter rests on a broad foot reminiscent of a school blackboard or flipchart. It is also HDR10+ compatible and offers a very detailed image with very good contrast. Everything is managed by an in-house Quantum 4K processor.

That’s not all, it’s also a SmartTV so you can install any apps you want to access even more content (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, Molotov, YouTube…). This is done via a Wi-Fi internet connection.

It is also possible to stream content from your smartphone via multiple embedded technologies (Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Miracast). You can use NFC to sync and customize as it has a chip for that too.

As a bonus, you can also take the opportunity to order 3 Blu-Rays for 30 euros.

