this meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Eiichiro Oda divides fans of the manga

At the start of the 2020 Olympics, President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron traveled to Japan for the opening ceremony. He also took the opportunity to do a little publicity for young people and manga fans and met some of the greatest experts in Japanese drawing. A meeting at the end of which he received one of the gifts from the One Piece mangaka.

One Piece: a symbolic gift

On his Twitter account, we learned that the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron met many Mangaka and Japanese artists on a diplomatic trip to the 2020 Olympics to attend the opening ceremony. Among them were Hidetaka Miyazaki (the creator of the Dark Souls games), Katsuhiro Ōtomo, author of Akira, but also Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail) and finally Eiichirō Oda, creator of One Piece. The latter also made him one of the best gifts a fan could hope for.

Macron shares the mangaka masterpiece on his Twitter account. Quite a large drawing if we trust the photograph, personally signed and hand-signed by Eiichirō Oda, which depicts Luffy’s entire crew. The words “To the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and all One Piece fans in France. By Eiichirō Oda” appear in the lower right corner of the drawing.

Passionate about One Piece, I am sharing this author's original drawing with you.

I'm excited to share a moment with these artists, authors of works like Akira, Fairy Tail, Dark Souls, Towards the Light and many others. They are myths in Japan, also in France! The success of #PassCulture confirms it: Culture brings us together.

An operation to seduce young people

In another tweet, the President of the Republic publishes a nearly three-minute video. This is an exchange between him and the three authors named above, including Katsuhiro Ōtomo, who is best known in France for his cult manga Akira. Brief surrealistic exchange where the president is ironic about the failed predictions in the manga, especially about the current pandemic. Katsuhiro Ōtomo will even show him unique and previously unknown boards from his cult manga.

This is not the first time the president has promoted Japanese literary culture, especially through the Culture Pass introduced this year. He had also tried to get “young people” to react on Instagram by asking them to choose between One Piece and Attack on Titan. For your information, France is the second largest country in the world to consume manga. Manga is very popular with young readers and can be a promotional item for the president. An operation that looks a lot like the Youtubers McFly and Carlito or even the crazy bet that streamer started.

