this major inconsistency discovered in The Order of the Phoenix

We know there is a lot of confusion within the Harry Potter License, both in the books and in the movies. With a work of this magnitude, it is not surprising that there are a few inconsistencies scattered here and there. In the spotlight today is an issue discovered in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Snape’s past

In the Harry Potter saga, The Order of the Phoenix marks a turning point in the young wizard’s adventures, as the saga darkens with the great return of Voldemort and marks the return of the secret organization, the Order of the Phoenix, who had been there for a long time was formed to deal with Voldemort and disbanded after his alleged disappearance.

This 5th volume, adapted for the screen by David Yates in 2007, is also an opportunity to learn more about Harry’s godfather Sirius Black, particularly his family home, 12 Grimmauld Square, the headquarters of the Order. We also learn more about Sirius’ youth, which he spent with the other members of the Marauders at Hogwarts (James Potter, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew), and thus about Snape, a student of Slytherin in the same period in the 70’s .

The Phoenix Mess

As a reminder, Severus Snape had a strong but ambiguous relationship with Lily Potter as he was secretly in love with her. The arrival of James, Sirius and the others gradually drove them apart until this muddy punch line was broadcast as the climax. From fifth year Snape began hanging out with students from his household, most of whom went on to become Death Eaters, including Bellatrix Lestrange.

Despite this, it seems impossible that Snape found himself at Hogwarts at the same time as Sirius’ evil cousin, as the latter was born in 1951 and Snape is known to have attended wizarding school from the 1970’s. So he would have been born in the late 50s, early 60s, so more than 10 years apart. So when Snape entered Hogwarts, Bellatrix was in her twenties (unless she repeated it ten times, which seems unlikely). A miscalculation that JK Rowling himself acknowledged on his official website.

This timing inconsistency isn’t the only one that stands out in the saga, whether in the JK Rowling books or the movies. Think of the Weasley twins not noticing on the Marauder’s Map that Peter Pettigrew was near their brother Ron before giving it to Harry, or the Portkey given to Harry and Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which doesn’t bring the wizard (and Cédric’s body) back to the center of the maze, but to the entrance, in front of the crowd of onlookers.