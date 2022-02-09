This main character breathed his last in the last episode of The Book of Boba Fett

The last episode of the series The Book of Boba Fett is available on the Disney+ platform and in this episode in particular one of the main characters in the Star Wars universe died. We take stock of the topic.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The death of a main character

If you’re reading this article right now, we hope you were able to preview the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, else the spoiler starts here. During this episode, Boba Fett has a violent altercation with Cad Bane which results in him reliving painful memories by bringing up the Tuskens. Boba Fett then declares that he is no longer a child and ends up killing Cad Bane.

This death, which occurs when the character was introduced in live-action in the previous episode, has caused some regret from fans:

In real life, what a shame Cad Bane dies so quickly and this way too… Such an emblematic character in the Star Wars universe cannot die like this… #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/RTutrD99v9

However, given the character’s journey and his already well-sorted background, it seemed difficult to get him to have many additional adventures.

Cad Bane’s journey

Cad Bane starts out as a Duros bounty hunter who was particularly active in the final years of the Galactic Republic. During his career, Cad Bane performed certain missions for the Confederacy of Independent Systems and for Clan Hutt. He was considered the best mercenary in the galaxy, and his services were very expensive given his reputation. Many said that this title came to him after Jango Fett died on Geonosis.

He was then hired by the Kaminoens to bring them Omega, a young clone of Jango Fett, and during his mission encountered Fennec Shand, who became his enemy. We see this event during The Bad Batch series. However, Fennec Shand is not the only character from The Book of Boba Fett who has crossed paths with Cad Bane. During the seventh season of Clone Wars, Cad Bane meets a young Boba Fett who then sees him as a mentor of sorts.

Later, after the destruction of the Galactic Empire, he was hired by the Pykes to ensure Mos Pelgo remained neutral during the Pykes’ invasion of Tatooine. Therefore, during the war on the planet Tatooine between the Pykes and Boba Fett’s criminal empire in the city of Mos Espa, Cad Bane is killed by hits with the Gaderffii stick wielded by Boba Fett, as you saw during the series finale . In this sense we can say that the disciple has surpassed the master.

Before we saw him in live action for the first time, we had the opportunity to discover him in The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch or Star Wars: Rebels.

As for you, do you think killing Cad Bane that way was a good idea? We’ll let you answer this question via our poll and via our comments section! And if you want to find all the reactions related to this episode, you can find them in our previous article (as you will see, many netizens are angry with director Robert Rodriguez).