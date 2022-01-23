This M.2 Nvme SSD is available for less than 45 euros

Is your PC a little slow to start up? The solution lies in installing an M.2 NVme type SSD, but not just any one, because they are not all the same. The Seagate BarraCuda Q5 is a very good model and the 500GB version has just dropped to under $45.

Seagate BarraCuda Q5: insane speed for your data

Seagate is a recognized brand in storage and the BarraCuda Q5 is a very good model. The latter gives your machine a real boost and your operating system will start up in just a few seconds. If you install your software and games there, you will also feel the difference in terms of loading times, which will be drastically reduced.

Here are Seagate’s specs:

Sequential read speed up to 2400MB/s Sequential write speed up to 1800MB/s

In order to use the full performance, you need to check if your motherboard is compatible. However, the Seagate BarraCuda Q5 is backwards compatible with previous standards, but speeds will be limited. The beauty of upgrading to an M.2 NVMe is that it’s faster, uses less power, and takes up a lot less space in a tower.

Regarding the price, the Seagate BarraCuda Q5 is currently at 44.99 euros, a price low enough to crack since their price is usually around 60 euros. We also have a good plan for a PNY CS900 for only 25 euros.

3 good reasons to order it

Read and write speedRobustLess energy than a traditional SSD

