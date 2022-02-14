This long-awaited French futuristic comedy is being laminated by netizens

Netflix always treats us to original creations by funding projects from national filmmakers. After producing Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman or recently Adam McKay’s satirical comedy Don’t Look Up, the streaming platform has decided to release the checkbook for a well-known French director to offer us a futuristic comedy. .

Young’s return

In fact, it had been nine years since Jean-Pierre Jeunet had not made a film. His last production dates back to 2013 with The Extravagant Journey of the Young and Amazing TS Spivet, which unfortunately failed at the box office. A failure for the filmmaker to whom we owe great films like Delicatessen 1991, The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain 2001 or A long engagement Sunday 2004.

For his return behind the camera, Jeunet was able to rely on Netflix to produce his futuristic comedy called BigBug. A 1:50 feature film in which humans are taken hostage by robots.

what does it say

BigBug is happening in the fairly near future. The year is 2045 and artificial intelligence is ubiquitous in everyday life. While the residents of a house in a housing development have indoor robots at their disposal, an android revolt breaks out outside. Alice, the owner of a gazebo, finds herself locked inside her house with her guests, by the indoor robots, who decide to lock them up to protect them. From there it was the beginning of a very long confinement for all these little people.

On the casting side, Jean-Pierre Jeunet is directing Elsa Zylberstein, Stéphane De Groodt, Isabelle Nanty and Dominique Pinon.

The director co-signed the screenplay with Guillaume Laurant. He summarizes his film as “a variety show with robots”. For Jeunet there is nothing pessimistic about this retrofuturistic comedy: “Robots and technology will never replace humans because only the latter have a soul”.

Is it worth looking at?

Unfortunately, while a Jean-Pierre Jeunet film is always eagerly awaited by moviegoers, BigBug will remain one of the French filmmaker’s failures. Le Point likens the production to “an endless episode of Scènes de Ménages,” and our colleagues at Le Parisien consider it a disappointment.

With good reason: grotesque passages, a predictable plot and over-the-top acting from the first minutes of the film. The director did not find any traveling speed in his production, which he unnecessarily stretched to almost two hours.

BigBug’s moral is clearly to critique our addiction to technology, but again, the message is too cartoony. It is to be hoped that Jeunet will catch up on his next film projects.

With its creator’s unimaginable visual ugliness, #BigBug has what it takes to pass Spy Kids 3D as Haneke’s strictest film. This SF delirium about hyper-dependence on technology revels in caricature and silliness. A big mistake for Jeunet indeed. pic.twitter.com/4IMhqVe0ui

February 12, 2022

I’ve rarely seen anything as ugly and stupid as BigBug. The fades to black when there’s nothing left to tell, the actors walking free, the special effects done on an Amiga, it’s pathetic from start to finish.

February 13, 2022

We can only be appalled at the abysmal nothingness of #bigbug, an extreme caricature of Jeunet style that even a kid in kindergarten could have refined better. The humor is weak, the plot sewn with white thread.

A disaster hard to forget… pic.twitter.com/KPj5U513iq

February 11, 2022

With its sex-obsessed people and out-of-control technology, #Bigbug had the potential to be a farcical variety show.

And then it actually looks like some kind of special primetime SF episode of Our Dear Neighbors on TF1.

It’s boring, cheesy and often very embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/qLLOvT2CId

February 11, 2022

I started Bigbug on Netflix.

It sucks.

February 13, 2022

The Resurrection of Jean-Pierre Jeunet via Netflix ends in a final funeral with a nerdy, ugly, and never-funny futuristic variety show that’s not even saved by its actors. #BigBug lives up to its name. pic.twitter.com/vLqaak513s

February 12, 2022

I was having a great day…then I saw #BigBug by JP Jeunet on @NetflixFR pic.twitter.com/LwmB2q3EeD

February 12, 2022

It was endless #BigBug.

An unusual instrument of torture. pic.twitter.com/twUMe5ll1W

February 11, 2022

We’ll cut it short: #BigBug from Jeunet on @NetflixFR is missing. Nothing works apart from the decoration. The worst, though, goes to the projo ring light in the actors’ eyes. I should have done better to read a book. pic.twitter.com/NBYGQMAr4F

February 11, 2022

If you want to discover BigBug, the film has been available on Netflix since February 11th.