this linked bracelet is now displayed for less than 30 euros

this linked bracelet is now displayed for less than 30 euros

If you want to monitor your health every day, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 connected bracelet is for you. Compared to the previous model, it has a larger screen. It also benefits from a magnetic charging system and now offers a higher number of sport modes.

XIAOMI MI BAND 5 linked bracelet: enough to keep you updated on your health at all times

For its connected Mi Band 5 bracelet, Xiaomi has decided to make several improvements to its algorithm to monitor your heart rate. With this model you can know more precisely how many beats your heart will make per minute.

When performing physical exercises (running, walking, climbing, cycling, etc.), the accuracy of the heart rate measurement performed by this connected bracelet is 50% more accurate than that of the previous model. And if your heart beats too fast, your new connected Xiaomi Mi Band 5 bracelet will inform you with a vibration.

Regarding your sleep, Xiaomi has updated its analysis technology. The brand was able to increase the tracking accuracy of the connected Xiaomi Mi Band 5 bracelet by 40%. This model will also be able to professionally interpret your sleeping habits and provide recommendations to help you with problems such as insomnia.

Please note that the resolution of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been increased to 126 x 294 px (120 x 240 px for the Mi Band 4) thanks to its 1.1 “screen. Here you are entitled to a better display of the data, too The maximum brightness has been corrected upwards: While it was 400 cd / m² on the Mi Band 4, this version is now 450 cd / m².

You should also know that the connected wristband on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is waterproof. As it is 5 ATM certified, you can easily wear it in the swimming pool or in the shower.

Another interesting point: the connected Xiaomi Mi Band 5 bracelet has a remote control function for your phone’s camera. Of course, it’s Android and iOS compatible. It has bluetooth and autonomy side, it was announced in 14 days.

If you want to purchase this linked bracelet, take advantage of the current promotion. Instead of 49.99 euros, it is available for 29.99 euros.

And if you enjoy listening to music while exercising, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds + wireless bluetooth headphones.

3 reasons to fall on this connected bracelet

Bigger screen with better resolution Improved precision New control function for your phone’s camera

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.