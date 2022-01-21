This LEGO set is currently on sale for 2022 sale

If you are a fan of Batman and LEGO here is a great promotion to complete your collection as it is the LEGO DC Batman Batwing 1989 set and it is just great.

LEGO DC Batman Batwing 1989: The Dark Knight’s famous engine

LEGO offers us many sets to relive the adventures of Batman and if you are a fan you will not be able to resist the Batwing that reminds us of the 1989 cult film Batman.

This set consists of 2363 parts and is full of details. This is a very beautiful reproduction and you must be patient to enjoy it. The machine also has a removable roof and movable shutters. In addition to the Batwing you will also find 3 figures, two of which are exclusive:

BatmanThe JokerAn accomplice

A display stand is also included, but can also be hung on the wall and there is even a small official sign.

As for the dimensions of the Batwing, it measures 11 cm high, 52 cm long and 58 cm wide, in other words it is an imposing piece and not a small vehicle of a few centimeters.

It’s €199.99 on the official store, but you can touch it on sale for €171.99 and get a €10 bonus with the code PROMO10. If you want a real flying machine, you know that the price of the Parrot Anafi 4K drone is broken.

Why be tempted?

DimensionsExclusive figuresPossibility to hang on the wall

