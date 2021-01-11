This Korean influencer gets mad a little bit quick when receiving a Jenga kit from Microsoft

To promote its new console, the Xbox Series X, Microsoft recently decided to partner with the Jenga brand, which offers construction games. As a result, the American brand has shipped several influencer jenga kits with the brand in packaging that may make it look like a real Xbox. A Korean YouTuber received this package from Microsoft without any information and when he discovered his gift he got angry … But maybe he should have acted differently.

He gets angry without knowing what the package really contains

Indeed, this South Korean YouTuber who specializes in cooking received a package that uses the same packaging as the Xbox X Series. A package sent by Microsoft with no information about its content. When he thought of getting the brand’s new console, he was disappointed to discover a kit from Jenga, tiny building blocks with the logo of Microsoft’s new next-generation console.

It didn’t take longer before he let his anger explode:

It’s not April 1st! Is this a joke? Is that the best Microsoft can do? Well, that makes sense … I’ve never played Microsoft games before. I’m not even a real gamer!

Then he swings the package with a nudge without knowing what it really contains …

Sure enough, what he didn’t know was that Jenga’s Stones contained $ 1,000 worth of encrypted reward codes that he could spend on Xbox Game Pass! The Korean has since deleted the video in question from his YouTube channel. Perhaps he realized too late the gift Microsoft had just given him. When you receive this type of package, be sure to take a careful look at what it contains before shipping!