This journalist “accidentally” masturbated with colleagues during a Zoom conference

The year 2020 will be a year to forget for many people because it was so difficult and the American journalist Jeffrey Toobin will not say the opposite. The New York reporter masturbated with his colleagues in the middle of a Zoom conference.

“I thought my camera was off”

In March of last year, the conferences on Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and other Facebook Messenger multiplied. Whether you want to share an aperitif with friends, take a course or work with colleagues. This last situation still exists with teleworking, which is always recommended as best as possible. If you’ve experienced teleworking in video conferencing, you know the advantages, and especially the disadvantages, of being watched by colleagues. If you want to do something else, you need to make sure your camera is turned off and your microphone is muted. Unfortunately, the technology isn’t obvious to everyone. Reporter Jeffrey Toobin learned this the hard way.

In a few hours in the US, the hashtag “Zoom Dick” can be quickly found in top trends. Why ? Well, because journalist Jeffrey Toobin was masturbating with his colleagues in the middle of a Zoom conference. They were in the process of creating a simulation of the American elections, and it was at that moment that the journalist decided to take some time and “relieve himself”. He thought his camera was off, but unfortunately it wasn’t. The journalist was suspended from his management and he apologized.

“I made an embarrassing and silly mistake, I thought my camera was turned off. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I thought I wouldn’t be seen at Zoom. I thought that nobody on the Zoom conference. I thought I cut the Zoom video. “

A mistake that costs him his job and which is the greatest shame of his life.

Not a premiere

This is not the first time such a story has unfolded. Last month, an Argentine parliamentarian kissed his partner’s breasts in the middle of a parliamentary session. The man thought that since his connection wasn’t working, he had time to kiss his wife’s new breast forms. He will eventually have been suspended for 5 days.

Live on Argentine television

While other lawmakers debated a bill, MP Juan Emilio Ameri of the ruling Peronist Party pulled off his wife’s shirt and kissed one of her breasts.

He later claimed that his internet connection was poor and that he was caught unsuspecting. The legislature has been suspended pic.twitter.com/lGMikNPaVV

September 25, 2020

In short, you will understand, be vigilant when giving a Zoom conference.