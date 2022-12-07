This Is Why Your ‘Overwatch 2’ Season 2 Competitive Rank Sucks

Ramattra is not obtainable in Overwatch 2 aggressive play but. Blizzard Leisure

Overwatch 2 gamers are grinding by means of their Season 2 Aggressive placements solely to seek out that they’re being positioned far decrease their ultimate Season 1 ranks. For those who ended final season in Gold 5, you may abruptly end up in Silver 4. Blizzard has now provided an evidence for why that’s occurring.

“When a season begins, we apply some rank decay to all roles, and over the course of a season gamers ought to climb again to ranks that signify their true talent degree,” Workforce 4 wrote in a tweet. “That being stated, all match-made video games will nonetheless be based mostly in your underlying MMR, making certain we’re making matches as honest as potential.”

In different phrases, the devs need you to have a way of development all through every season, even when meaning sending you tumbling again down the ladder each 9 weeks.

It is sensible on the floor. In case your talent cap is Diamond 3 and also you begin the season in Diamond 3, there might not be anyplace so that you can go and also you may find yourself feeling such as you’re spinning your wheels.

There’s lengthy been a component of this in Overwatch, however it appears many gamers really feel that slipping down 4 or 5 ranks is feeling harsher than shedding 200 or so SR.

Nonetheless, Blizzard dedicated to better transparency because it headed into Overwatch 2 and it’s good to see some acknowledgement of the state of affairs. “We perceive that we have to do a greater job making these methods extra comprehensible and will likely be addressing these points and different elements of the system sooner or later,” Workforce 4 wrote.

In the meantime, you’ll nonetheless get Comp rewards based mostly in your ultimate Season 1 rank.

For extra particulars about Season 2, try the patch notes and what’s within the Battle Cross.

