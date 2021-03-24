This is what the X means in the name of the mutant team

Founded in 1963 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, everyone knows Wolverine, Mystique, Cyclops, Tornado … When they’re together, they become the X-Men. But what does the X mean in the name of this super team of mutants? We invite you to discover it below.

Several possible explanations for the X of the X-Men

You may have asked yourself the question … What is behind this famous “X”? The first explanation could be this: a reference to who made the mutant team, Charles Xavier aka Professor X.

However, several hypotheses can explain the name of the mutant team. But according to its creator, Stan Lee, the X-Men X officially simply refers to the incredible powers of those who reside in it.

And in the very first issue of the comics, published in September 1963, we can shed some light on the meaning of the X-Men name. It is Charles Xavier who explains to Jean Gray that it is because of her superpowers that he names her that. In fact, we are talking about extraordinary forces here. Professor X justifies the baptism of his mutant team as X-Men by speaking of “ex-tra forces”.

The other explanation that the X could justify on behalf of the mutant team also comes from the comics. If they are so called, it is thanks to the presence of the X gene in their DNA that therefore gives them their powers. Additionally, we can see this reference to the DNA sequence in the movie X-Men: The Beginning when Charles Xavier brings explanations to the CIA.