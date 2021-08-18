This is what the San Andreas and Vice City remasters will look like on PS5

It’s one of the most popular video game licenses in the world: Grand Theft Auto! Unfortunately, if you are waiting for the sixth part of the saga, it will not be the case for the time being. But good news, as we announced a few days ago, Rockstar is working on remasters of the best games in the series, namely GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas.

Stunning graphics

This allows PS5 owners to take full advantage of the new graphics for these titles as they are remastered with the Unreal Engine. This way we have the opportunity to play these three titles which are similar to the high quality mods that have been offered over the past few years.

Of course, we don’t have any official previews for now, but thanks to a fan, Hossein Diba, we can already see what the graphical quality of the characters will be. So we can discover the modern renderings of Carl CJ Johnson and Tommy Vercetti in these two videos below:

These GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas remasters planned for this fall will be available in one compilation and will appear on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch. In short, while we wait for the official pictures, we can be satisfied with these fan art videos that honestly make you want to play!

A little earlier in the year we talked about Hossein Diba, who had imagined the characters from GTA in a realistic version.