This is what the new opening schedule of the federal and state governments looks like | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal and state governments have set criteria by which states should decide on further opening steps. Several countries expressly reserve the right to deviate from this. Where federal and state governments have not agreed on new regulations, the previous resolutions will remain in effect until March 28.

TESTS: Corona testing options will be expanded significantly in early April. Everyone should be able to take a free quick test at least once a week. Those who test positive should isolate themselves and take a more reliable PCR test. Both tests should be free.

HOME OFFICE: The obligation for employers to allow their employees to work from home as much as possible is extended until April 30.

VACCINATIONS: From the second week of March, regulations should be introduced so that individual doctors in private practice can also vaccinate people against Corona. From the end of March / beginning of April, the GPs and specialists participate in the vaccination and also decide on the prioritization on the spot.

What should change if:

CONTACTS: From March 8, a maximum of five people from two households may meet. In general, couples should count as one household. If the incidence falls below 35, meetings of up to ten people from three households can be allowed. Children up to 14 years old are added.

If the incidence of 7 days is more than 100 for three consecutive days, an emergency brake is used. From the second working day thereafter, the rules in effect until March 7th will apply again. In this case, this means: a household and another person may meet, excluding children up to 14 years of age.

PHASE TWO: After schools and hairdressers in the first step were opened from March 1, now (from March 8) bookstores, flower shops and garden centers and shops for daily needs can be opened. If the retail space is larger, more customers are allowed. Such openings already exist in some federal states.

So-called body-hugging services such as massages should be allowed again. What exactly is meant may differ from country to country. Driving lessons and flying schools should also start again. Customers must submit a daily quick test or self-test if they cannot keep the mask at their appointment (for cosmetics or shaves, for example).

FURTHER OPENING STEPS lie in the decision of the federal states as follows:

PHASE THREE (at the earliest from March 8):

– Stable 7-day incidence of less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants: further openings nationally or regionally possible in shops, museums, galleries, zoos, botanical gardens and memorials. A maximum of 10 people are allowed to play sports together in the fresh air without contact.

– Incidence on three consecutive days with more than 50 new infections OR stable or declining incidence below 100: Retailers as well as museums, galleries, zoos, botanical gardens and memorials can make appointments for shopping or visits. A maximum of five people from two households can exercise together outside. A group of a maximum of twenty people is allowed for children up to 14 years old.

STAGE FOUR (starting March 22 at the earliest): The condition is a 7-day incidence that has not worsened in the third stage for 14 days.

– Incidence stable among 50 new infections: opening of open-air restaurants, theaters, concert and opera houses and cinemas. Contactless sports indoors, contact sports allowed outdoors.

– Incidence on three consecutive days with more than 50 OR incidence stable or less than 100 new infections: opening of open-air restaurants by appointment. A daily Covid-19 test is necessary when several households share a table, to visit theaters, concert halls, opera houses and cinemas. The same is true for indoor contact sports or outdoor contact sports.

STAGE FIVE (starting April 5 at the earliest): The condition is a 7 day incidence that has not worsened in the fourth stage for 14 days.

– Incidence stable among 50 new infections: leisure events with up to 50 participants in the fresh air, indoor contact sports.

– Incidence on three consecutive days with more than 50 OR stable or decreasing incidence among 100 new infections: Further opening of retail with customer restrictions, indoor contactless sports, contact sports without mandatory outdoor testing.

For levels three to five – similar to the contact arrangement – there is an EMERGENCY BRAKE: if the incidence of 7 days is higher than 100 on three consecutive days, the rules that applied until March 7 will apply again from the second following working day.

WHAT’S NEXT: On March 22, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers want to discuss how to proceed. It must then be about gastronomy, culture, events, travel and hotels.