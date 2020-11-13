This is what Emilia Clarke would look like if she became the new Mera after Amber Heard

A two-year-old petition regarding Amber Heard’s withdrawal from the Aquaman franchise was rekindled by the controversy between her and Johnny Depp. In total, more than 1.1 million people signed this petition, so the actress will no longer appear next to Jason Momoa in the next episode of Aquaman. If Amber Heard were to be replaced, netizens would love to see Emilia Clarke take over. Would this role suit him? We let you judge for yourself.

Emilia Clarke as Mera

Some artists have already imagined what Emilia Clarke might look like when she becomes the next Mera. We let you discover all these creations.

Original creation by the artist Bosslogic for Comic Book.

However, it seems that the aforementioned petition won’t have any real weight on this one, as Amber Heard said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she would actually be back in her role as Mera for Aquaman. 2:

Paid rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate casting decisions because in reality they have no basis. Only fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2. I look forward to starting next year.

As for you, would you have preferred Emilia Clarke to repeat the role of Mera in Aquaman 2? We’ll let you answer in the following survey: