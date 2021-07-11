This is what alligator Loki looks like with no special effects and it’s hilarious (pictured)

We’re already on Episode 5 of the Loki miniseries on Disney +. With many twists and turns and spontaneous events, we will finally get the result next Wednesday. Marvel has always been criticized or praised (as crossed out unnecessarily) for its abusive and impressive use of special effects. The Loki series is no exception to the rule, and it’s always fun to see some of our favorite characters in their simpler device. Today poor alligator Loki is in the kitchen.

Loki: an almost varied variant

Episodes 4 and 5 of the Loki series introduced us to a fascinating place called The Nether. We explain a lot about it in this article if you ever get interested. But what is most interesting is the appearance of many more iterations of the MCU’s most charismatic character. Among them, fans of old comics could find many different versions of Loki, such as those now called Old Loki, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, or even … Alligator Loki.

Because there is an animal version of Tom Hiddleston and that interests us today. You may have seen the reference to the Disney movie Peter Pan when it snatched the hand of the eclectic President Loki. A baggy character that many internet users appreciate. But … it’s nowhere near the version you see on screen. Which makes a little bit of logic as there is no need to state that putting an alligator on a movie set is dangerous. The truth broke on Twitter when Loki series director Kate Herron posted a very … ridiculous photo of our favorite crocodile.

Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here’s one of the greatest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki pic.twitter.com/3WH57yt0Bz

July 7, 2021

Happy episode 5 “Journey into Mystery” @lokiofficial! Here is one of the greatest divas and the most demanding actor I have ever worked with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair

Alligator Loki: Illuminated with special effects

Some doubt that alligator Loki is actually a variant of the character, even Mobius has no memory of him. We can imagine that creating a realistic alligator is an extremely difficult job for many employees. But it’s still hilarious to see what base they’re working on and how easy it is supposed to be. Put simply, this plush can (because in the end it is what it is) compete with the Green-Mans, the men in full green suits à la Rock Lee de Naruto, in order to integrate more easily into computer-generated images.

A plush in the same color makes it easier to work with digital inlays. At least Kate Herron calms us down by telling us that she was “the greatest diva” of the shoot with her own seat in her name! Personally, I’m already looking forward to the DVD bonus of the filming of the series to learn a little more about the process of creating the character, which seems pretty fascinating. In any case, alligator Loki was very popular on Twitter.

this stuffed alligator Loki is honestly better than I could ever have imagined

July 7, 2021

this plush alligator Loki is honestly better than I imagined

King pic.twitter.com/CqTcEhhYSj

July 7, 2021