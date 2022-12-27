This is the process Todd Chrisley will undergo when he reports to prison next month

We at the moment are getting a greater concept of what Todd Chrisley, and sure his spouse Julie Chrisley, will endure as soon as they report back to jail subsequent month.

In November, a federal choose sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in jail adopted by three years of supervised launch, and Julie Chrisley to seven years in jail adopted by supervised launch after the couple, largely identified for his or her actuality tv sequence “Chrisley Is aware of Greatest,” was discovered responsible in June of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

Channel 2 Motion Information obtained a doc detailing the consumption screening procedures for prisoners reporting to jail.

Todd Chrisley is predicted to report back to FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security federal jail camp in Florida, on Jan. 17.

In keeping with paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Motion Information, Todd Chrisley will likely be patted down earlier than he enters the ability.

“When attainable, workers use a route that doesn’t enable visible or verbal contact with inmates already on the facility,” the doc stated.

From there, he will likely be separated from any property he might have on him and will likely be completely searched by the jail workers.

As soon as that is accomplished, Chrisley will likely be interviewed and screened “from the case administration, medical, and psychological well being items.”

He’ll then obtain “a proper orientation to the applications, companies, insurance policies, and procedures” of the jail.

Channel 2 Motion Information has additionally obtained a photograph of the jail outfit that Todd Chrisley must put on. It consists of an olive-green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

Julie Chrisley has been ordered to report back to FCI Marianna, additionally on Jan. 17. The jail is described as a “medium safety federal correctional establishment with an adjoining minimal safety satellite tv for pc camp.”

Julie Chrisley will doubtless undergo an identical course of as her husband when she arrives on the facility.

The couple is interesting their convictions.

In a press release, the household’s legal professional stated partly: “Todd and Julie are folks of religion, and that religion offers them energy as they enchantment their convictions.”

