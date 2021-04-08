This is the next Netflix documentary series about a famous serial killer

“The Sons of Sam” opens on May 5th and you can now watch the trailer. The production will have four episodes.

David Berkowitz became one of the most famous serial killers of all time in the late 1970s after tormenting New Yorkers for several months. Sam’s son, as he came to be known, is one of those criminals who has almost become an icon in popular culture. His crimes not only inspired some fictional stories that were later told, but were also featured in several productions, such as Spike Lee’s film “Scorching Summer” or the Netflix series “Mindhunter”. There are even those who say it was one of the inspirations for the Talking Heads song “Psycho Killer”.

Now the same Netflix will introduce a documentary production that tells its story. The Sons of Sam opens on May 5th and the trailer is available now. There will be four episodes in total that will cover the crimes he committed and focus on the media impact he caused.

However, “The Sons of Sam” is more than a documentary about David Berkowitz. It is a project focused on the investigation of journalist Maury Terry, who always believed that Berkowitz did not act alone and had accomplices. Hence, Terry was determined to figure out who might be next to this serial killer and discover several related secrets.

Filmmaker Joshua Zeman collected archival footage, conducted interviews with people near the case, and used the words and evidence gathered by Maury Terry to tell this story. “But did Maury Terry only chase ghosts – or are Sam’s real sons still there?” Asks Netflix in the synopsis.

David Berkowitz pleaded guilty to eight shootings and multiple stab wounds (which resulted in six deaths and multiple injuries) in 1977. Today he is 67 years old and will remain in prison, where he will remain until his death. Although he confessed to being part of a satanic cult that helped him commit multiple murders, no one else was accused by the authorities.