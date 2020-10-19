This is the most watched series in 2020

With 64 million curious people, the third season of Stranger Things 2019 won the award for Most Watched Series on Netflix. With Sex Education, Ratched and Away in the race, discover the lucky winner of the 2020 most watched program award on the American SVOD platform.

An amazing score

Based on the American novel Flight Over a Cuckoo’s Nest, the series, which focuses on the character of the psychiatric nurse Mildred Ratched (played by Sarah Paulson), panics the counters. With 48 million views in the first 28 days, it became the most-watched original series on Netflix in 2020. In addition, 972 million minutes of the program were viewed in the week of September 14-20, the American SVOD giant said.

By comparison, you and sex education have been viewed 40 million times and the Umbrella Academy 45 million times. One thing is certain: after the American Horror Story, the duo Sarah Paulson / Ryan Murphy proves that they have once again captured the hearts of the public.

However, the best start in Netflix history remains The Witcher, which will air from December 2019. 76 million curious people follow the adventures of the witcher Geralt of Rivia.

