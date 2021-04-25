This is the first time Portugal has received this street exhibition from National Geographic

The exhibition “From polo to polo, a journey into great natural paradises” brings together 52 works by more than 30 renowned photographers.

For the first time Portugal is holding the National Geographic exhibition “From polo to polo, a journey to great natural paradises”. This exhibition, which brings together 52 works by more than 30 renowned photographers, can be seen around the clock at Praça da Sé in Bragança until May 10th.

These are pictures of natural landscapes or of animals that live in their habitats that you can find in this exhibition. The pictures come from the archives of the National Geographic Society and come from photographers such as Frans Lanting, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen and Tim Laman.

It can be seen 24 hours a day.

The initiative is part of the Arte na Rua program, with which the “la Caixa” foundation aims to bring science, nature and culture closer to people outside the usual context of museums and exhibition halls.