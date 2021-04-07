This is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project for Netflix

It will be a documentary series called “Heart of Invictus” by producer Archewell Productions and created by the couple.

The Dukes of Sussex are expected to have more projects soon.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, they have signed millionaire deals with Netflix and Spotify. Together they formed Archewell Productions, a half foundation and half content producer. So far, only one podcast has been available on Spotify.

This Tuesday, April 6th, it was announced that the first project the producer will have in partnership with Netflix is ​​the documentary series “Heart of Invictus,” says Variety magazine. It will accompany the Invictus Games, founded by Harry, which include several customized sports played by veteran soldiers or former members of the armed forces with disabilities.

Director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, who won an Oscar for the documentary “The White Helmets”, will meet to work on this project. The series will accompany a group of competitors as they prepare for the 2020 edition, which has actually been postponed to 2022 and will take place in the Netherlands. Let’s watch the training and get to know their life stories. There is no premiere date yet.

The agreement signed between Archewell Productions and Netflix provides for the production of documentaries, feature films and series as well as children’s programs. Find out more about this maker of the Dukes of Sussex in this NiT article.