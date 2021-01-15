This is how animals see the world around them

Have you ever wondered how your dog, cat or goldfish might see you? This is what Home Advisor asked itself on a project where teams scoured the scientific research that focused on the question.

After the analysis, a room was digitally recreated and Home Advisor tried to transcribe into pictures and colors the view of the room that different animals might have. We invite you to discover it below.

In either case, you have the vision of a human first, and then that of the animal in question.

The dog

cat

The cat has excellent night vision and has many rods in the retina, a type of photoreceptor cell that is sensitive to low light. In addition, his view is wider than ours (200 degrees versus 180 for us).

The goldfish

Thanks to their ability to see ultraviolet light, goldfish can see very well in the water. Its corneas have the same density as water, which compensates for the deformation effects of light in the water.

The snake

The snake has very poor visibility in broad daylight. Some species of snakes have infrared vision.

The spider

The parrot

The parrot can see UV, blue, green and red color areas. Here, purple corresponds to UV because it is invisible to the human eye. The parrot can also focus quickly and see 300 degrees. However, it has monocular vision, which means that one eye focuses on one point while the other is not used.

chameleon

The chameleon can see many colors, including the ultraviolet spectrum, but its vision is poorly contrasted. Its two eyes function completely independently of each other. It has a field of view of 342 degrees.