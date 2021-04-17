This is Hollywood’s worst kept secret

In the past few months, Spider-Man: No Way Home has gotten all the attention. Very mysterious, the film is at the heart of many rumors. But one particularly poorly kept secret has just been revealed by a member of the cast.

An actor spoke

When Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 got off to a flying start with sequential releases from WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney +, viewers can’t wait to reunite with their favorite superheroes on the big screen. I have to say that the list of Phase 4 films has something going for it: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and of course Spider-Man: No way home.

Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man-centered film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is the sum of many promises. Since the big American media (Top THR) announcement of the arrival of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in the cast of the film, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2, respectively, the fans took this message as a sign of the possible comeback in the Spider-Man costume of Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy).

Sony and Disney were careful not to comment on these announcements, and Tom Holland’s recent words had put fans in doubt, on the one hand, about the veracity of the news and the arrival of previous incarnations of Peter Parker from elsewhere. But even when there was a dictatorship of silence on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, an actor decided to break the silence.

This is Alfred Molina, who spoke about his return in the costume of Doctor Octopus in the columns of Variety, thereby confirming the return of his character in the film. When he realizes that the news of his return in the Internet age cannot remain hidden, he describes himself, not without humor, as “Hollywood’s worst kept secret”. We confirm!

But Alfred Molina didn’t stop there as he explained the circumstances of Doctor Octopus’s return. Given that the character died at the end of Spider-Man 2, one might wonder about the moment Doctor Octopus would switch universes: before or during Spider-Man 2? According to the actor, the character will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after walking on the East River at the end of Sam Raimi’s film.

The actor refers to the climax of Spider-Man 2. When Peter Parker manages to convince Doctor Octopus to return to the good camp; The latter decides to sacrifice his life by entering the East River before the city is destroyed. This revelation brings more questions than answers. Which side will Doctor Octopus be on? Will he be a bad guy or a good guy? Answer on December 15, 2021!