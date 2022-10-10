“This is for the tier list”

Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” took to his Twitter account to share a comical reply to a fan who shared a video recording of the latter battling it out in opposition to fellow streamer Felix “xQc” in a foam pit within the just lately concluded TwitchCon 2022. Within the video, HasanAbi and Felix had been seen exchanging blows at one another with the assistance of a padded pole. The video, which lasted for a couple of seconds, noticed the Turkish-American choose up the victory after putting the Canadian all the way down to the froth floor.

Readers ought to observe that the connection between the 2 streamers has been strenuous up to now. Prior to now, Hasan had a beef with xQc to make a streamer tier record which positioned him within the center. Reacting to the video, HasanAbi stated:

“That is for the tier record”

HasanAbi and xQc battle it out in foam pit

For these unaware, the froth pit has been organized by TwitchCon occasion planners. The sport is fairly simple and requires two people to face up on a barely elevated floor on high of a foam pit. The 2 gamers are given cushioned poles with which they will strike their opponents, and their goal is to disrupt the stability of the opposition. Whoever falls first loses the competition.

xQc and HasanAbi participated within the sport, which noticed the Los Angeles resident take the win. After his triumph, he went on to playfully suggest that it was revenge for putting him decrease on xQc’s tier record.

The tier record sparked a number of drama between the 2 streamers on the time. This, nonetheless, will not be the one event that the duo have had a beef. Final month, the Canadian known as out Hasan for downplaying Maya’s involvement within the Mizkif-CrazySlick s*xual harassment controversy.

Nonetheless, it seems that the pair have repaired bridges that had been severed. Felix is but to answer the comical video.

Followers react to the duo’s clip

Contemplating that the pair have had a tension-packed relationship over the previous few months, seeing them casually having enjoyable has sparked a number of curious feedback. Some even identified that the competition was a mismatch as a result of distinction of their sizes.

Listed here are a few of the reactions:

@hasanthehun anyone else in awe that Hasan forgave XQC so shortly? The dude tried to suggest Hasan was downplaying SA @hasanthehun anyone else in awe that Hasan forgave XQC so shortly? The dude tried to suggest Hasan was downplaying SA

The froth pit has by the way drawn a number of backlash from followers. Fellow Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik suffered a severe again damage after inadvertently falling back-first on the concrete flooring hid below the froth. LochVaness was one other streamer who introduced that she had dislocated her knee throughout a foam pit combat.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



