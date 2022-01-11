this inlay by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to watch the film with fans

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently a hit movie. In barely a month, Jon Watts’ feature film has already grossed more than $ 1.5 billion in box office receipts. A damn good score, which is obviously explained by the presence of many characters. It’s no longer a secret, but the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the role of Peter Parker set the mood and explains that hallucinatory score at the box office. But did you know that the two comedians, lifelong friends, saw Spider-Man: No Way Home incognitos together?

Spider-Man: No Way Home – full box for the Marvel movie

In the cinemas since December 15th, Spider-Man: No Way Home should break all records. In just under a month, the feature film is the sixth biggest box-office hit of all time. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment in the Tom Holland-led license. But this third chapter is special as the story explores the concept of the multiverse. A way for Marvel Studios to reserve big surprises for viewers, including the return of many characters from previous sagas about the Weavers.

So Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), Le Bouffon Vert (Willem Dafoe), Le Lézard (Rhys Ifans), L’Homme de Sable (Thomas Haden Curch) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) return to prank Spider-Man. Fortunately, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker can count on the unexpected support of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their own Peter Parker.

The two actors went to the cinema incognito

In a recent interview with ET, Andrew Garfield revealed that he broke into the cinema with Tobey Maguire to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home with fans. The two actors went to a cinema from the opening weekend without anyone recognizing them.

I still can’t believe that happened. I snuck into a movie theater on the opening night and watched the film with a baseball cap and mask. In fact, I was with Tobey too. Tobey and I snuck into a movie theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a very nice thing to share together.

The latter later made it clear that they had only come to hear the fans’ reaction when they appeared on screen. The two comedians were certainly not disappointed with the trip, because in general the audience does not hide their excitement over the appearance of the two former Spider-Men. A photo recently appeared online confirming this intervention by Andrew Garfield. So, from left to right, we can see Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Jon Watts, who are also present during the screening of the film. Well done that they are completely incognito.

Ladies and gentlemen! Here is the picture of Tobey and Andrew the night they snuck in to see the reactions!

Originally they had only stayed to see the reactions to their performance, but in the end they stayed lmao for the entire film. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/OVXOtYqjrq

