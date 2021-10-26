This incredible scene will introduce a new and mysterious character

This coming December, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the umpteenth MCU film to hit the box office when it is released, is slated for release. A new feature film that definitely has to incorporate the term multiverse onto the screen so that non-Disney + subscribers are not lost. A film in which a character should find “new and mysterious” if we believe Tom Holland’s last words.

young actor, great career

Fans know Tom Holland is out of his pocket, so much so that Marvel’s big bosses are forced to make special arrangements for him. However, to promote the film, the American actor continues to conduct interviews to keep his old demons asleep. Recently, Holland was invited to speak in columns in the famous Empire magazine.

The opportunity for the on-screen performer of Spider-Man to return to the most spectacular scenes of his career, from his real introduction to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War on the tarmac of an airport to his clashes with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In a few weeks Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in our cinemas. A Marvel-stamped production that must also contain its share of memorable, even epic scenes.

a new character

But if we are to believe Tom Holland, whose words are sometimes lacking in nuance, Spider-Man: No Way Home would contain “one of the coolest scenes he has ever shot”. A scene in which there would be an as yet unseen character that he is obviously not authorized to speak about.

“There are four people sitting at a table talking about what it’s like to be a superhero and it was amazing,” says Holland Empire. “We were watching the scene the other day, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the ground.”

There is much speculation about the identity of this mysterious character. Especially since Spider-Man: No Way Home is surrounded by rumors even before its announcement. A film that should see the return of the other two Spider-Man from Hollywood cinema, each played by Tobbie Mcguire and Andrew Garfield. Although their presence has not yet been confirmed by the film’s first images, leaked photos, they suggest the opposite.

That said, Marvel isn’t going to sell the fuse until the release of its year-end event movie. A new feature film that should easily achieve one of the best ratings of the year in 2021, also affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel is stepping up our darkroom appearances with Black Widow in July, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in September, and The Eternals next month. Despite that heavy presence, it looks like House of Ideas’ plans need some tweaking, with Marvel recently announcing a full postponement of its release schedule.