This iconic power of the Spider-Man has just gained in precision

Spider-Man is an icon from the Marvel Universe and has many powers. A recent comic book completely reinvented one of these.

An important development

Marvel’s new Non-Stop Spider-Man series radically reinvents how Spider-Sense works. It’s been with Peter Parker since its introduction in the 1962s, since The Amazing Spider-Man # 1. From now on we have to say goodbye to that old effect and this new ability offered to the nicest spider in the neighborhood with a lot Greet applause.

In current representations, the Spider-Sense is shown in slow motion as in the game on PS4 and PS5. In Avengers: Infinity War, Peter’s arm hair stood on end. In the new comic series Non-Stop Spider-Man, screenwriter Joe Kelly (Deadpool) proposes a new version of the main character. Here farewell to intrigues and soap operas from students. Non-Stop Spider-Man is a 100% action series.

His Spider-Sense is shown here with short keywords or even instructions such as “Behind you!” Visualized. “More quickly !” even see “Well done!” to foster the dynamism and sense of urgency in the comic’s action scenes. In addition, he can now use it to track people along with his spider trackers and will activate even if Peter receives bad news or if someone lies to him.

In other words, it’s a much more evolved, much more precise Spider-Sens that Peter Parker now has. This Spider-Sens seems to work almost like a hyperinstinct and gives precise instructions to the legendary superhero.

As we told you before, Non-Stop Spider-Man, the first edition of which was released on March 10th 2021 and which is mostly focused on the action, hence the radical change to its Spider-Sense. Drug trafficking directly affects the hero’s relatives. The plot of this new version of Spider-Man is still set in college, but here Peter Parker tries to track down a drugged student responsible for murders. We will find all the iconic villains of the hero, whose action only stops during a few flashbacks.

The movie Crank (Hyper Tension in French) is a direct reference for this new formula. Two numbers are currently available, and in the second, the Zapata Brothers, recurring characters from the Deadpool universe, saw heavily armed attacks on Peter Parker. The two brothers are usually dark idiots who worship Deadpool. Here they have gotten a lot smarter thanks to the action of the drugs Peter is trying to find.

Before we finish, let us remind you that yesterday we received a lot of information about the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, the third movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that revolves around Spider-Man.