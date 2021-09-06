This iconic enemy has to make a comeback for the saga of the saga

In 2019 Terminator: Dark Fate was the sixth part of the saga. A film with mixed reviews that was supposed to embody the first part of a new trilogy. But the movie’s poor box office results could well cause these projects to fail. However, if there is a new trilogy, this emblematic enemy must be included for the good of the saga.

/! Attention, this article contains spoilers for Terminator: Dark Fate /!

a film that was not convincing

Since its big debut in 1984, Terminator has been on a downward trend. The saga struggles to renew itself and seeks to get closer to its roots by commemorating James Cameron at the helm with Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. A new film that wanted to be a direct continuation of the second opus and casually ignored the events in the films that followed. Problem: Tim Miller, the director, and James Cameron, then producer and co-writer, cannot reconcile their artistic visions. The film will be a failure for the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate won’t even hit a million viewers in France.

A failure that can be explained in particular by the decisions of the duo, starting with the opening scene of the film in which an unhappy young John Connor is shot in front of his mother. A violent scene that goes well with the title of the film, as well as the spirit of the series, which is the Rise of the Machines. Nonetheless, at some point this murderous terminator will retreat from the amazed eyes of the audience and indicate a well-deserved break for a machine that is supposed to be only a temporary assassin.

Like the MCU and their Thanos, Terminator: Dark Fate therefore offers this Terminator a time of rest. Unlike House of Ideas, however, Miller’s film does not feature a new version of his killer in the same film, suggesting that this early trilogy should be expanded upon in future films. An absence that therefore left a bitter aftertaste on some viewers who certainly expected to find the original note there that made the success of James Cameron ready for whatever led to it, thanks in particular to a T-800 with no regrets. to accomplish his mission without being distracted.

A saga that needs water

With Dark Fate the saga tries to get closer to its beginnings, the proof is with the return of James Cameron. Unfortunately, the film couldn’t capture all of the essence of the early Terminator powered by a charismatic T-800. In addition, the endless return of the Connor family smells like a warm-up. The saga introduces new characters with each opus before killing them in the process, concentrating on the same family and trying to restore the saga, which is gradually gathering dust, to its former glory.

Although she wasn’t present in the three previous films, Linda Hamilton used Dark Fate to make her comeback. James Cameron’s ex-wife ultimately didn’t serve the film that much, given the movie’s box office results. Sarah Connor’s character appears to be doomed to breathe new life into new characters, to give the saga a fresh start worthy of the name. Arnold Schwarzenegger, his favorite since the 80s, unfortunately seems difficult for Terminator to do without. The trilogy project seems nipped in the bud, it remains to be seen what happens to this saga that has quickly found its way into our pop culture.

For the sake of the saga, a terminator similar to that used in the first games seems to be necessary. An expected return that could well breathe new life into this sinking license. Still the clock is ticking. The now 74-year-old Austrian-American actor has only been active in the industry for a few years. “Schwarzy” remains a lover of the saga and after appearing on the posters of Terminator Genisys and Dark Fate, it is possible that he will also be part of the next films in the saga.

How do you think the saga can be saved? Another restart? The departures of Scwarzenegger and Hamilton? Don’t hesitate to share your ideas with us through the comments section.