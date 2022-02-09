This iconic character from Rebels is making a comeback in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

After The Book of Boba Fett aired on Disney+, Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting to discover the next series of the franchise, namely Obi-Wan Kenobi with in particular Ewan McGregor who will once again assume the costume of the famous Jedi alongside Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. While waiting to discover this future Star Wars series, today we learn that a character from the animated series Star Wars Rebels will be in the cast and that the actor who will play him has already been chosen.

A character much loved by Star Wars Rebels fans

If you are a fan of Star Wars Rebels you must know this character who is very popular. This character is none other than the Grand Inquisitor, the leader of the Inquisitors of the Inquisitors under the Empire. He is actively involved in the Jedi Purge, and Darth Vader will task him with eliminating the Jedi who survived Order 66.

According to information from the Bespin Bulletin, whose sources are very often reliable, the Grand Inquisitor will therefore appear in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The site also states that the actor who will play him has already been found and will be Rupert Friend, who the public got a chance to see in Hitman 47. American media sources explain that they saw the actor in a make-up session in the middle of this role.

Three inquisitors for the price of one?

Besides, the Grand Inquisitor will not be alone. In fact, if we are to believe the information, there will be two more Inquisitors camped out by Moses Ingram (Le Jeu de la Dame) and Sung Kang (Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift). The latter could interpret the fifth brother well, since he would have been seen with a headdress similar to that in Star Wars Rebels. As for Ingram, there is no information on which inquisitor she will play, but sources say she is set to play the trio’s main inquisitor and play a central role in the storyline.

We’ll have to wait until we get official information from Lucasfilm and Disney to find out if this will be confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is initially expected to be released next May, which matches the date erroneously announced by a Disney+ employee on Twitter. There is therefore a good chance of discovering this next series on May 4th, 2022, a date that corresponds to International Star Wars Day.